Usually, when Nick Cannon makes headlines it's due to speculation that another woman is carrying one of his children, but this time around, the rumour will is saying that the 41-year-old previously dressed up in a cheerleading costume in hopes of boosting All That actor Kel Mitchell's mood.

Earlier this week, the father of three's ex-wife Tyisha Hampton hopped on TikTok to spill some tea about her former man, who she was married to from 1999 to 2005. "You can definitely be blinded by love," she began.

Ron Galella/Getty Images

"Remembering when I came home early to #NickCannon wearing my full cheerleading uniform (including the briefs) doing cheers on the bed for my ex-husband Kel Mitchell to cheer him up," she wrote, adding that the reason for the antics was allegedly due to her husband's cheating.

Though Hampton might feel empowered in speaking her truth, many people online are clowning her for spilling the tea well over a decade after she separated from the actor. "But you were good with it until now," one user wrote in the comments.





"What was the point of her bringing this up?" and "Why you coming home if he cheated anyway?" others added.

Seeing as Cannon is eagerly awaiting the arrival of his eighth child (and his first with Bre Tiesi), and recently announced that he has more little ones on the way later this year, he likely won't have time to get to wrapped up in all the TikTok gossip.





In lighter news, another of his baby mamas trolled the entertainer on Father's Day with a "he don't pull out" sign at the club – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.