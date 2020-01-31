Nick Cannon has had some wild claims against him recently that he's shut down while holding the media accountable. While we can expect him to comment on the matter with Vlad TV since he recently paid a visit to the studios, the first clip to arrive sees Nick discuss the fallen legend that is Kobe Bryant who sadly passed in a helicopter crash last weekend alongside his 13-year-old daughter and seven other victims.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In the video below, Nick talks about his early days linking with Kobe when he did stand-up comedy. "Super serious, and when I say serious I mean like driven, focused, determined, had a vigorous spirit," he said of Kobe. "You know, he'd joke and laugh and all that. He ain't gone be fake, you know what I mean. [...] People he had love for he had a genuine love for." Nick recalls when he was just 16-years-old doing stand up on Sunset and Kobe was present and gave him dabs afterward. "I was good, that was all I needed," he added.

Nick explained how he was visiting Suge Knight in prison when Kobe died and didn't have any devices on him to be aware of the update. When he left, his squad updated him and he was taken back. Watch in full below.