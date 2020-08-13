Someone's been playing a game of "telephone" and has their information jumbled because the New York Daily News is claiming that Nick Cannon isn't suing ViacomCBS. Yesterday (August 11), The Shade Room shared an exclusive report that stated Cannon was taking legal action against ViacomCBS after they cut ties with the mogul. The outlet said that they'd spoken with Nick Cannon's team and even included a lengthy statement from his rep about the $1.5 billion lawsuit over Wild 'n Out, but now the NY Daily News reports they've talked with Cannon's rep who called The Shade Room's report "inaccurate."



”These reports are inaccurate. Nick’s focus right now is on unifying communities and combatting bigotry, racism and hate of all kinds, not seeking personal financial gain,” the entire statement read from Dan Klores Communications via Nikki Liberatore, a woman who told NYDN that she was Cannon's representative.

Nick Cannon has been using his time connecting with rabbis and leaders in the Jewish community following his recent controversy, speaking with them both openly and privately. On Monday, he revealed on a podcast that he'd learned his great-grandfather was a "Spanish rabbi" after talking with his mother about their family history. Meanwhile, the fate of Wild 'n Out remains unclear.

