It looks as if Nick Cannon is taking his bid for Wild 'N Out to the courthouse. The world witnessed Nick Cannon's recent controversy after he was accused of antisemitism on his podcast. Thousands of people stormed social media and demanded that the media mogul be canceled, but he returned with an apology. It seems that his "I'm sorrys" came a bit too late because ViacomCBS had already announced they were severing ties with the actor. The two entities had been working together for decades, but considering his show Wild 'N Out was under ViacomCBS, the fate of the series hung in the balance.



Leon Bennett / Stringer / Getty Images

According to an exclusive report by The Shade Room, Nick Cannon and his team are planning on taking ViacomCBS to court with a lawsuit to the tune of $1.5 billion. “It is just that simple, ‘Wild’N Out belongs to Nick!,” his team reported shared in a statement. “The show was created by Nick Cannon with his idea and original thought. Wild’N Out has brought billions of dollars in revenue to Viacom since 2015. And Nick deserves and has earned everything it is worth.”

“From the platforms he provides for other entertainers, the jobs he creates for black youth, the time he gives to mentoring incarcerated men and women, to the money he gives back and puts into communities, homelessness, and people less fortunate. He is constantly evolving both spiritually and mentally, as well as, taking action in learning, education and bridging the gap within the Jewish and African American communities, so that it will allow us to build relationships, work together and learn from each other in order to move forward in equality.”

“If Viacom believes in growth, equality, education, then Viacom will do what is right and pay Nick what they owe, and giving him his $1.5 brand.” Do you think Nick Cannon can win this legal battle?

