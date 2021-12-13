Nick Cannon is bringing his MTV series, "Wild ‘N Out," on the road in 2022.
Nick Cannon and the cast of his popular MTV series, Wild ‘N Out, are embarking on a 23-city tour in 2022. The live shows will blend comedy, variety, and game show elements for the improv/competition show.
Fans will also be invited on stage at various points in the night to participate in some of Wild N Out's popular games.
Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live Tour will be produced by Live Nation and Laugh Out Loud. Several tour stops are also expected to feature yet-to-be-announced special guests.
Tickets will be available on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 10:00 AM local time through Live Nation.
Check out the full list of tour dates below.
Friday, May 20, 2022 — Atlanta, GA — Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Saturday, May 21, 2022 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sunday, May 22, 2022 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Friday, May 27, 2022 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Saturday, May 28, 2022 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sunday, May 29, 2022 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion
Thursday, June 2, 2022 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
Friday, June 3, 2022 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center
Saturday, June 4, 2022 — Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre
Sunday, June 5, 2022 — Boston, MA — Xfinity Center
Friday, June 10, 2022 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center
Saturday, June 11, 2022 — Chicago, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sunday, June 12, 2022 — Indianapolis, IN — Ruoff Music Center
Friday, June 17, 2022 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center
Saturday, June 18, 2022 — Houston, TX — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sunday, June 19, 2022 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion
Thursday, June 23, 2022 — Sacramento, CA — Toyota Amphitheatre
Friday, June 24, 2022 — Concord, CA — Concord Pavilion
Saturday, June 25, 2022 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sunday, June 26, 2022 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena
Thursday, June 30, 2022 — Detroit, MI — DTE Energy Music Theatre
Friday, July 1, 2022 — Cleveland, OH — Blossom Music Center
Saturday, July 2, 2022 — Atlantic City, NJ — Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall