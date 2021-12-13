Nick Cannon and the cast of his popular MTV series, Wild ‘N Out, are embarking on a 23-city tour in 2022. The live shows will blend comedy, variety, and game show elements for the improv/competition show.

Fans will also be invited on stage at various points in the night to participate in some of Wild N Out's popular games.



Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live Tour will be produced by Live Nation and Laugh Out Loud. Several tour stops are also expected to feature yet-to-be-announced special guests.

Tickets will be available on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 10:00 AM local time through Live Nation.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Friday, May 20, 2022 — Atlanta, GA — Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Saturday, May 21, 2022 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sunday, May 22, 2022 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Friday, May 27, 2022 — Virginia Beach, VA — Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Saturday, May 28, 2022 — Columbia, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sunday, May 29, 2022 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion

Thursday, June 2, 2022 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

Friday, June 3, 2022 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

Saturday, June 4, 2022 — Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre

Sunday, June 5, 2022 — Boston, MA — Xfinity Center

Friday, June 10, 2022 — Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

Saturday, June 11, 2022 — Chicago, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sunday, June 12, 2022 — Indianapolis, IN — Ruoff Music Center

Friday, June 17, 2022 — New Orleans, LA — Smoothie King Center

Saturday, June 18, 2022 — Houston, TX — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sunday, June 19, 2022 — Dallas, TX — Dos Equis Pavilion

Thursday, June 23, 2022 — Sacramento, CA — Toyota Amphitheatre

Friday, June 24, 2022 — Concord, CA — Concord Pavilion

Saturday, June 25, 2022 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sunday, June 26, 2022 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Thursday, June 30, 2022 — Detroit, MI — DTE Energy Music Theatre

Friday, July 1, 2022 — Cleveland, OH — Blossom Music Center

Saturday, July 2, 2022 — Atlantic City, NJ — Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall