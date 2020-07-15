Nick Cannon was fired from ViacomCBS, which hosts several of the networks that Cannon worked for, including MTV's Wild N' Out, which has led to some confusion regarding the future of the brand. After making anti-Semitic remarks on his podcast, the company decided to let him go because of his lack of sensitivity on the topic, citing his apology post.

In his official response, the comedian has fired back and made demands about the empire he built from the ground up, especially pertaining to Wild N' Out.

Titled "Truth and Reconciliation," Cannon's post on Facebook gets a lot off his chest.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

"I must apologize to my Jewish Brothers and Sisters for putting them in such a painful position, which was never my intention, but I know this whole situation has hurt many people and together we will make it right," he wrote before delivering another apology. "If I have furthered the hate speech, I wholeheartedly apologize. But now I am the one making demands. I demand full ownership of my billion dollar ‘Wild ‘N Out’ brand that I created, and they will continue to misuse and destroy without my leadership! I demand that the hate and back door bullying cease and while we are at it, now that the truth is out, I demand the Apology!"

Cannon claims that he reached out to the owner of ViacomCBS, Shari Redstone, to have a "conversation of reconciliation." Those claims were denied almost immediately by Viacom, who issued the following statement.

"It is absolutely untrue that Nick Cannon reached out to the Chair of ViacomCBS," wrote a spokesperson for the network.

Read Nick's full post below.