The friendship between Nick Cannon and Amara La Negra is real, but once upon a time, they could have cooked up something more. The Love & Hip Hop Miami star stopped by Nick Cannon Mornings and chatted about her career, but when Nick asked about her love life, she turned the tables on the media mogul. For the last few months, rumors have circulated that Cannon is in a secret relationship with model Jasmine Saunders, aka Golden Barbie. Amara wanted to know his relationship status, and Cannon claimed that he's a single man.



Then, Nick Cannon revealed that when he watched clips of Love & Hip Hop Miami, he was "a little lowkey jealous" when he saw that Amara La Negra had a boyfriend. "It's not like you didn't have your opportunities, right?" Amara asked him. She joked, "I mean, don't test me, 'cause I'll take it there." Cannon then said she was making him uncomfortable as he was "moving in my seat," adding that he was really just moving forward to get closer to her. "Don't test me," she added.

Aside from the flirt session, the pair talked about Amara's music plans, how she stays away from drama in her real life while also spicing things up for reality television, and what it's like now being single after debuting her relationship for Love & Hip Hop Miami. Check out Nick Cannon and Amara La Negra chop it up below.