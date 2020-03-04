The relationships on VH1's hit reality series Love & Hip Hop: Miami are what keep the show running, and one of the primary couples this season is Amara La Negra and Emjay — well, make that "was" after the pair had a pretty bad breakup on last night's episode.



The love went flying out the window, along with a few other things in their glass-breaking breakup, after Amara had a lunch with fellow cast mate PreMadonna. Unfortunately, the meal came with a side of Emjay's ex-girlfriend Annie making an appearance. Their talk thankfully didn't involve any drinks being thrown or food fights as per usual with this series, but Amara did get some information from Annie, who labeled Emjay as a user and freeloader amongst other things, which influenced her to go home and start a heated argument with her live-in boyfriend. Following the episode's airing last night, Amara jumped on Instagram to share a sexy photo that confirmed that she wants to get back to music after the show wraps filming by writing, "As Soon as I’m Finish Filming #LHHMIA I want to get back to doing my music! I need to refocus! Put my energy back to what really matters... this season has been a lot for me!" Good luck to these two.

Watch the clip of Amara La Negra & Emjay's breakup on Love & Hip Hop: Miami below: