Nowadays, it's far too easy for any given name in the music or entertainment industry to be called a couple if they're spotted out together in any given way. Something as simple as being spotted at an award show together, leaving together or grabbing a bite is easily translated into a possible new fling. Of course, sometimes the early predictions can be true but none other than Chris Brown has deaded any talk of a new romance for himself before anything can take off.



Brian Ach/Getty Images

The Heartbreak On A Full Moon singer was out partying recently and ran into a homie, model Jasmine Sanders. Chris snapped a photo of himself cuddled up to her and uploaded it to his Instagram story with a note on their non-relationship status. "Old FRIENDS...she literally told me to get the fuck off of her after the flash," she captioned the post.

In other Chris Breezy news, the "Loyal" music maker reportedly welcomed his second child with his ex Ammika Harris but has kept the news under wraps for the time being. However, Chris has shared a hint of his son's name when he shared a post to Instagram that read "RORO & AEKO(ECHO)."