Nicholas Craven & Evidence Unveil "Breaking Atoms"

Nicholas Craven is back with another hit. On Friday, the recording artist dropped off "Breaking Atoms," a two-minute and 24-second long track that sees him link up with "Throw It All Away" rapper Evidence.

"I'm in the business of burning bridges / So I can't look back and turn digits / Or take advice, I'm not concerned with it / I paid the price, I got to earn livin'," the stars reflect while getting their verses off over the beat.

On top of his Evidence collaboration, Nicholas Craven also teamed up with Montreal's own Skandal for "Bebe's Kid." From the sounds of things 2022, is off to a major start for NC, and it's bound to only get bigger and better.

Check out "Breaking Atoms" below and let us know what you think in the comments.

