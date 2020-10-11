The NFL has rescheduled eight games across its 2020 schedule as a response to multiple coronavirus outbreaks within several organizations.

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

The teams which have been affected include New England, Tennessee, Denver, Buffalo, Kansas City, Miami, the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The news comes after another member of the Patriots organization tested positive for COVID-19, Sunday morning. The team was originally scheduled to play the Broncos on Sunday, but it was postponed to Monday, and then further posted to next Sunday.

Patriots star cornerback Jason McCourty recently called out the NFL for their safety protocol: "I think outside of here, the people that don't have to walk in our building -- whether it is the league office, whether it is the NFLPA -- they don't care," McCourty said. "For them, it is not about our best interest, or our health and safety, it is about, 'What can we make protocol-wise that sounds good, looks good, and how can we go out there and play games?' I think what I kind of learned personally throughout this situation is it is going to be up to us as individuals in this building to just really take care of one another."

Kansas City's game at Buffalo has been moved from Thursday night, this week, to Monday, Oct. 19.

Check out the rest of the changes to the schedule below via ESPN:

- Jets at Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11.

- Jaguars at Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7.

- Chargers at Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8.

- Chargers at Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10.

- Dolphins at Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11.

[Via]