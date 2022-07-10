36-year-old offensive tackle and NFL star Duane Brown was arrested at LAX this weekend, TMZ reports.

The free agent (who most recently played for the Seattle Seahawks) was going through TSA around 2 PM on Saturday when law enforcement sources report that he was caught allegedly carrying a gun in his luggage.

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The incident is said to have gone down at Terminal 6 during a standard screening. Upon inspecting Brown's bags, an unloaded firearm was uncovered, and cops were immediately called.

Sources have informed TMZ that the Virginia native was taken into custody, and cameras captured footage of him being escorted to a police vehicle which took him off to LAPD jail where he was processed and booked on the charge of possession of a concealed firearm.

As Bleacher Report notes, the NFL player spent the previous five seasons in Seattle after being acquired by the team midway through the 2017 season in a trade with the Houston Texans, who originally selected Brown in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

In April of this year, the team's head coach Pete Carroll told the press that they were still in talks with the offensive tackle, with general manager John Schneider even suggesting he could still be waiting until training camps open to sign a deal. Elsewhere, the Carolina Panthers reportedly have interest in Brown, this according to ESPN's David Newton.

Throughout his impressive 14-year football career, Duane has started 203 games and made the Pro Bowl five times. Over the past two seasons alone, he's started all 33 regular games for the Seahawks – check out some of his best moments on the field below, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on his arrest.

