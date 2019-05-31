New Balance has issued a billboard-sized warning to the city of Oakland, "The King Of The North Is Coming."

Following the Toronto Raptors Game 1 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, commuters in Oakland were greeted with a New Balance billboard along the highway, featuring Kawhi Leonard and a list of the teams that Toronto has already eliminated during the post-season.

Kawhi, who wore a black and gold New Balance OMN1S PE in Game 1, posted 24 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists in the Raptors' 118-109 victory over the Warriors last night. The two teams will take the court again at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday night (tipoff scheduled for 8pm ET) before the series shifts to the Bay Area for Games 3 and 4 on June 5 and June 7.

And when the Raptors come to town, Kevin Durant will be waiting. According to reports, the two-time NBA Finals MVP is expected to return to the lineup for at least one, if not both, games at Oracle Arena.

What a huge win it would be for New Balance if Kawhi Leonard can lead Toronto to three more victories over the two-time defending champs.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images