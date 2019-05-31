Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant is reportedly expected to make his return to the Warriors lineup "at some point midway through the NBA Finals," according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. Durant is reportedly considered a long shot to suit up for Game 2 on Sunday night.

Haynes notes: "There’s some optimism within members of the organization that a Game 3 arrival could be viable, but there’s a stronger possibility that Game 4 is the most logical option, sources said."

Durant, who travelled with the team to Toronto, has not played since suffering a mild calf strain during Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Houston Rockets. The 10-time All Star is averaging 34.2 points per night to go along with 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists in the playoffs

The Warriors had won six straight without KD but they dropped Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night in Toronto, as everyone not named Steph Curry or Klay Thompson struggled to put the ball in the basket. Curry finished with a game-high 34 points while Klay chipped in 21, but Golden State's next highest scorer was Draymond Green, who finished with 10, 10 & 10.

Meanwhile, Toronto had three players score 20+, including Pascal Siakam who led the way with 32, in addition to Fred VanVleet's 15 off the bench. Game 2 of the NBA Finals is set for Sunday night at 8pm ET, airing on ABC.