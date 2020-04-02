While it didn't seem like that much of a problem last month, there is no denying that the Coronavirus is the greatest threat to public health many of us have seen in our lifetimes. There are over 200,000 cases in the United States right now and the government is scrambling to get people tests while providing protective gear for doctors and nurses. Now, New Balance is entering this fight as they have their own unique way of trying to help out.

In a statement, New Balance revealed that on top of their $2 million pledge, they will be using their United States manufacturing plants as a place to make face masks, as opposed to shoes. They recently unveiled their mask prototype and are committed to making up to 100,000 per week once mid-April rolls around.

Per New Balance:

"New Balance has engaged a portion of its skilled and innovative U.S. manufacturing workforce to develop face masks to address the significant demand for these supplies. We are producing prototypes for face masks in our Lawrence, MA manufacturing facility and hope to scale production using our other New England factories soon. We are coordinating our efforts with our government officials and local medical institutions as well other U.S. consortiums and testing facilities."

With this pledge in mind, it's clear that New Balance is taking this crisis seriously and are at the forefront of the efforts to help our medical workers who risk their lives every single day. You can't help but commend this pledge.

