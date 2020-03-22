New Balance and Kawhi Leonard are reportedly preparing to drop an eye-catching "Sunrise Pack" next week, featuring the same three sneakers that were included in the collaborative "Sundown Pack" that released earlier this month. This time around the New Balance OMN1S, 997 Sport, and 850 come outfitted with yellow and peach detailing to contrast the black base.

Image Via SVD

As seen in the photo embedded above, the OMN1S (priced at $140) boasts a mismatched design with the peach and yellow accents swapped between the left and right shoe.

The New Balance 997 Sport ($100) is the least colorful of the bunch, coming equipped with a predominately black build throughout the mesh and leather construction. Peach detailing appears on the toe while yellow handles the branding, inner lining and heel portion of the outsole. Lastly, the New Balance 850 ($110) consists of black, peach and volt yellow spread out fairly evenly atop a white midsole.

Look for the Kawhi x New Balance "Sunrise Pack" to launch next Thursday, March 26th via NewBalance.com, as well as spots like Dick's Sporting Goods and Finish Line.

