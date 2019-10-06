It's become rare for many Netflix shows to make it past four seasons and the latter has been proven once again since the series Dear White People will wrap after its fourth and final season. The show is based on the 2014 film of the same name and the "4th & Final Volume" will be comprised of 10 episodes that provide a conclusion to each other main characters.

Justin Simien, who brought the series to life, shared a bittersweet statement on the show coming to an end.

“I’m so grateful my little indie-that-could has made it to four seasons at Netflix! This show, along with the many talented storytellers it has brought into my orbit, has changed my life and I can’t wait to create a celebratory final volume befitting such a transformative experience.”



Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Dear White People follows the trials and tribulations of a group of black students who attend a primarily white Ivy League school and have to deal with modern racist behavior. We have no word on when the last season will hit Netflix but we do know it will be in the year 2020. Peep the teaser for season four below that sees the cast buzzing about the final chapter.