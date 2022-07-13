Another update has surfaced following the sentencing of Netflix star Jerry Harris earlier this month for the sex crimes he committed involving minors. According to Page Six, the 22-year-old will have to register as a sex offender after completing his prison sentence over a decade down the road.

The college cheerleader was sentenced to 12 years after agreeing to a plea deal, though it was previously reported that prosecutors were pushing for 15 and the potential maximum was 50. On top of his time served, Harris will also be "required to participate in a sex offender treatment program and cannot come in contact with any of the minors involved in the case."

The Navarro athlete will also have to sign up for a mental health treatment program and take any medications prescribed to him.

In case you missed it, Harris plead guilty to one count of travelling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and another of receipt of child pornography.

During his sentencing, the Illinois native told the court that he regretted his decisions and apologized to those that he hurt. "I am ashamed as I know that I took advantage of your youth and weakness. I was wrong and selfish. I caused you harm and I do not blame anyone," he said.

Harris was initially arrested in September of 2020 when the FBI raided his home in Naperville and charged him with producing child pornography. Allegations claim that he also solicited sex from minors at cheer competitions and coerced teenage boys to send him inappropriate pictures.

In February of this year, the Netflix star pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy and paying a 17-year-old to send him NSFW photos and videos.

Harris reached out to his former coach, Monica Aldama, to express his interest in becoming a motivational speaker down the road, which was addressed in the show's second season.

"I want to be supportive," she told the cameras. "Yet, I'm so disappointed... I have all these emotions that are just fighting each other."

