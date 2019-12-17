Last month, comedian Kevin Hart announced that he had a new six-part documentary series in the works at Netflix called Don’t F**k This Up, and today the streaming giant has gone and released the trailer for it. Dubbed as a documentary, the series will take an honest and raw look at the tumultuous past year in the world-famous comedian’s life, both personally and professionally.

The 2-minute trailer focuses on both the Oscars host debacle and him cheating on his wife while she was pregnant with their child. In addition, it also touches on his childhood and upbringing in Philadelphia, his relationships with friends, family, and loved ones over the years, and the balancing act of being a globally recognized comedian, actor, and businessman while trying to stay true to himself. While it’s not depicted in the trailer, one would think it would also touch on his recent car accident that nearly took his life, although that’s just speculation at this time.

With season 1 set to drop December 27th, check out the trailer for it ahead of time (below).

In other news, Kev’s new movie, Jumanji 2, just set another box office record this past weekend, taking home $60.1 million for its US box office opening, knocking Frozen 2 from the top spot.