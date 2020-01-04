Friday, Netflix revealed twenty-nine upcoming original films set to release in 2020.

As noted in their original tweet, some of these films have been mentioned publically before. Mank, for instance, was announced back in July 2019. The film will be directed by David Fincher and star Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins and more. As for the plot, Mank tells the true story of Herman J. Mankiewicz and the making of one of the most acclaimed films of all time, Citizen Kane.

Another noteworthy film is Crip Camp, an upcoming documentary executive produced by Barack & Michelle Obama. This film centers around a summer camp for teens with disabilities, down the road from Woodstock during the '70s.

Netflix will also bring us a new Spike Lee joint in 2020. Da 5 Bloods, as the company writes, "follows four African American vets who return to Vietnam, searching for the remains of their fallen squad leader and the promise of buried treasure." This one stars Chadwick Boseman, Paul Walter Hauser, Norm Lewis, Delroy Lindo, and Jonathan Majors.

Release dates have yet to be announced for these films.

Click the tweet below for a full rundown of the upcoming releases, including, also, a Will Ferrell film, a Ron Howard directed film starring Amy Adams and more.