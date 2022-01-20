There have been documentaries, docuseries, exposés, and films about the life and crimes of Griselda Blanco. Known as one of the most ruthless drug lords in history, Blanco has earned more visibility in death than she has in life. She amassed wealth and success throughout the 1980s and '90s, and was dubbed the Cocaine Godmother. Her story is one that shows many faces: a mother, a lover, a killer, a drug trafficker, and an intimidating, global force.

There have been rumors about a new film centering once again on Blanco's life, and we even spoke with her son, Michael Blanco, back in 2019, about the proposed movie. At that time, there was gossip about Jennifer Lopez starring in a film as Blanco.



Not much has been shared about that previous gossip, but on Wednesday (January 19), photos surfaced showing Sofia Vergara was Blanco in a new Netflix series titled Griselda.

“Griselda Blanco was a larger-than-life character whose ruthless but ingenious tactics allowed her to rule a billion-dollar empire years before many of the most notorious male kingpins we know so much about,” Vergara, who also acts as executive producer, said in a statement, per Entertainment Tonight.

Alongside the first look at Vergara as Blanco, Netflix revealed that a number of performers have joined the cast, including Alberto Guerra (Narcos: Mexico) as Dario, Vanessa Ferlito (NCIS: New Orleans) as Isabel, Alberto Ammann (Narcos) as Alberto Bravo, Christian Tappan (The Great Heist) as Arturo, Diego Trujillo (Metastasis) as German Panesso, Paulina Davila (Luis Miguel) as Carmen, Gabriel Sloyer (Narcos) as Diaz, Juliana Aidén Martinez (Blacklist) as June, Martin Rodriguez (Detrás de la verdad) as Rivi, and José Zúñiga (American Crime Story) as Amilcar.

“We are thrilled to have found the perfect partners in Eric, Andrés, and Netflix to help us bring this story of her life to the screen,” she added. She was referencing Narcos producer Eric Newman and director Andrés Baiz. A sneak peek at Vergara as Blanco has circulated, so check that out below.

