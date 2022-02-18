The music industry has long stood accused of perpetuating misogyny, but the focus of these complaints has specifically targeted Rap and Hip Hop. The genres have become focal points of news broadcasts, docuseries, and op-ed pieces as the public calls out Rap artists while accusing them of disrespecting women in their lyrics. For decades, rappers and even R&B artists have defended themselves against critics, and while on The Cruz Show, Ne-Yo gave his thoughts on the ongoing, controversial conversation.

According to the Grammy winner, if women are so upset with the lyrical content, they shouldn't be dancing and supporting the music.



Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images

“It’s gotten super misogynistic, which I don’t understand,” he said. “And mind you, I can only blame us men halfway for that because as a woman, if a man sings the word b*tch to you and you smile at him, he’s probably going to do it again, and again, and again, and again... And the more misogynistic the lyrics get, the more y’all accept it, the more that’s gonna happen. That’s just kinda what it is,” the singer said.

He added, “Ladies, I love y’all to death, but if you want men to stop calling you b*tches, stop dancing to the records.” This caused mixed reactions as some agreed with him and others told him to "stay out of women's business." Let us know if you agree or disagree and check out a clip of Ne-Yo on The Cruz Show below.

