Ne-Yo & Jeremih Remix "U 2 Luv" With Lil Durk & Queen Naija

Back in May when the political climate in the world was rising due to increasing civil unrest and global protests, Ne-Yo dropped his R&B track "U 2 Luv" featuring Jeremih. It was a time when everyone was on edge, so the music icon decided to return to the booth to share something that would be a bit of a break from the seriousness that permeated a worldwide culture. Fans get to revisit "U 2 Luv" all these months later because Ne-Yo wasn't quite done with the record as he added a few more voices to the track's remix.

The updated version of the song features Queen Naija and Lil Durk who add their spins to the Zapp-sampled single. We're easing into these colder months, and this remix is one that will make some want to get closer than close to keep warm. Stream Ne-Yo's sultry "Computer Love"-inspired single "U 2 Luv (Remix)" featuring Jeremih, Lil Durk, and Queen Naija, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

If I sayâ I love you, say it back (Say it back)

She keep on playin' that WAP from Cardi B, I know it's wet

The way your hmm-hmm grip my hmm-hmm, you know I notice that

She ain’t the type to get revenge and give my homie sex

I told her call my phone when she nasty (When she nasty)