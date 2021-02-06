Phoenix Sun's point guard Chris Paul, who is the president of the NBA Players Association, says the union has heard players' health and safety concerns regarding the upcoming All-Star Game. Paul told reporters that decisions "always got the full body of players in mind," following the Suns' 109-92 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Ronald Martinez /Getty Images

“Guys are entitled to their feelings, decisions, and everything,” Paul said. “I think the job for the union has been to try to make sure our players are healthy and safe. This is something that was a decision by the league, and we are definitely, day in and day out, trying to figure it out. We’ve got 450 players that we’re always trying to get insight from, and it’s tough. We’re all trying to figure it out right now.”

The NBA and the NBPA are expected to reach an agreement for an All-Star Game on March 7 in Atlanta by next week. The event had previously been canceled due to safety concerns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s different situations, guys who’ve been playing a lot of games who haven’t really had much of a break,” Paul said. “I’m sure I’m not the only guy in the league that lives without their family, and so guys look at that break as an opportunity to see their families. It’s a lot of different things going on right now, but you just hope that guys understand that decisions that are being made — especially as far as the union — has always got the full body of players in mind.”

LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and more have said they do not want the league to hold an All-Star Game this season.

[Via]