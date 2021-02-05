Yesterday, we reported on how De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings felt like the NBA All-Star game was a huge mistake due to COVID-19. Now, the biggest superstar in the league, LeBron James, is also speaking out against the All-Star game, noting that COVID protocols are too severe and the players could be at a huge risk.

"I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star Game this year," James said. "I don't even understand why we're having an All-Star Game. But, it's the agreement the Players Association and the league came about."

LeBron also spoke about the Lakers' short off-season and how All-Star plans can make the team that much more tired.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

