LeBron James feels like the game is a "slap in the face" this season.
Yesterday, we reported on how De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings felt like the NBA All-Star game was a huge mistake due to COVID-19. Now, the biggest superstar in the league, LeBron James, is also speaking out against the All-Star game, noting that COVID protocols are too severe and the players could be at a huge risk.
"I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star Game this year," James said. "I don't even understand why we're having an All-Star Game. But, it's the agreement the Players Association and the league came about."
LeBron also spoke about the Lakers' short off-season and how All-Star plans can make the team that much more tired.
"They throw an All-Star Game on us like this and it just breaks that all the way up," LeBron said. "Pretty much kind of a slap in the face.
"We're going to bring the whole league into one city that's open. Obviously you guys can see I'm not very happy about it. But, it's out of my hands. I'll be there if I'm selected. I'll be there physically, but not mentally."
With so many star players speaking out against the All-Star Game, the NBA is going to have to take a long look at itself in the mirror, and decide whether or not they continue to go through with it. The Coronavirus has made travel a lot more dangerous and the All-Star game is an unnecessary trip for players to make at this point.
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
