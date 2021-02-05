Despite the looming threat of COVID-19, the NBA has kept up with its promise of delivering a full season to its fans. While some players have tested positive for the virus, the league has continued to march, and on March 7th, the All-Star Game is expected to go down as usual, with social distancing measures enacted, of course. Some players find this a bit cumbersome, including De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings, who ripped the idea of playing an All-Star Game this year.

"If I'm going to be brutally honest," Fox said, via TMZ. "I think it's stupid. If we have to wear a mask and do all of this for a regular game, then what's the point of bringing the All-Star Game back?"

Even with his rant in mind, Fox noted that he would still love to play in the All-Star Game if the fans voted him in. "If you're supposed to be in it, and you're not hurt and you decide not to play, that's a hefty fine. So, hell yeah I would play in it," he said.

The NBA will have some big decisions to make prior to the All-Star Game, especially considering how many players are fed up with the protocols that have been put in place. An All-Star Game would exaggerate these protocols and ultimately, it will be up to the players to decide if they want to go through with it.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

