One of the younger teams in the NBA right now is the Sacramento Kings, who boast the talents of many new stars. De'Aaron Fox is certainly the face of the team and has proven time and time again that he is one of the more exciting players in the league. Were it not for the fact that he plays in Sacramento, he would certainly be garnering a lot more shine, although such is life when you play for a small market team.

The Kings have been shrouded in drama these last couple of days as Marvin Bagley's father demanded a trade for his son on Twitter. The tweet was deleted but the damage was done. Last night, the drama got deeper as Fox's father joined in, agreeing that the Kings should trade Bagley. Of course, De'Aaron didn't like this, leading him to simply tweet "Jesus Christ."

This certainly isn't what you want to deal with so early on in the season, especially since it can wreck the team's chemistry going forward. Now, the Kings will have to find a solution to this, all while Bagley and Fox deal with the Twitter fingers of their fathers.

