Marvin Bagley III has proven to be a fine young talent for the Sacramento Kings although he has been fairly inconsistent at times. To start the season, Kings head coach Luke Walton has been known to bench Bagley in the fourth quarter, which is a frustrating fate for any young star.

In fact, Bagley's father is so offended by his son's playing time that he took to Twitter, demanding a trade. In typical Twitter fashion, the tweet was deleted but not before numerous fans took screenshots and reposted it. In a report from reporter Jason Anderson, Walton was asked about the trade request and as you can see, he's not all that worried about it.

“Well, my message is always the same, we don’t listen to any of that,” Walton explained. “It’s us within these walls, us within this locker room, and we’re in this together. Like I always say, good or bad, whatever people are saying, we’ve got to do everything we can not to let that affect what we’re trying to get done here.”

The Kings are currently off to a 3-3 record to start the year and fans seem to think this team has the pieces to make the playoffs. With this in mind, it will be interesting to see what the team decides and if they feel like they can get something worth while for Bagley.

