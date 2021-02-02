The NBA has introduced games with a live audience and the league isn't playing around when it comes to the safety of players. Courtside heckling from fans and detractors is something that comes with the territory of professional sports, but Monday (February 1) evening's Los Angeles Lakers bout against the Atlanta Hawks resulted in a woman being kicked out.

The woman in question, later identified as Juliana Carlos, shared a series of posts on her Instagram Story where she detailed her side of the story. It seems that initially, her husband was heckling LeBron James and the baller said a few words back, but when the woman got involved, things took a turn and a referee stepped in. "I got kicked out of the game for talking sh*t to LeBron James for talking sh*t to my f*cking husband," she said in the clip.

"This is such f*cking bullsh*t," she continued. "Listen, let me tell you, LeBron James looked at my husband during the game and cussed him out and I stood up and I go, 'Don't f*cking talk to my husband. Talk to my husband one more time and I will f*ck you up.' And he started fighting with me he goes, 'Shut your mouth dumb b*tch,' and I go, 'You shut your f*cking mouth, b*tch."

After the Lakers defeated the Hawks, Bron was asked about the incident by reporters. "At the end of the day, I'm happy fans are back in the building," said James. "I miss that interaction. I need that interaction. We as players need that interaction. I don't feel like it warranted enough to be kicked out. There was a back and forth between two grown men in which we said our piece, he said his piece, I said my piece, and then someone else jumped into it and said their piece."

"But I don't think they should have been kicked out but they might have had a couple drinks maybe and they could have kept it going and the game wouldn't have been about the game no more," James added. "So, the referees did what they had to do." Juliana Carlos has been dubbed "Courtside Karen" but she insists that she doesn't have an issue with James. Check out a few posts and videos below.