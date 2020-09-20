NBA Youngboy has topped the charts, once again. The rapper might not act as if he's a superstar but his numbers state otherwise. The rapper has officially topped the Billboard 200 for the third time in less than a year with his new project, TOP. The rapper's latest offering moved 126K units in its first week. The number breaks down to 106K units from streaming, 9K from pure sales, and 1K for track equivalent units.



It's an impressive feat for Youngboy Never Broke Again who's ascent to mainstream fame has been quite natural. No viral challenges or radio singles have propelled his status but his fans are as loyal as they can be. Top is now the third album of his within the span of 11 months to top the chart. AI Youngboy 2 became his first chart leader while 38 Baby 2 notched the top spot earlier this year. While he might only have three #1s, he has put up 15 projects on the Billboard 200 since debuting on the chart in August 2017.

Meanwhile, Pop Smoke's Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon holds sterdy at #2 with 73K units moved in its first week. Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die also holds the same spot as it did last week at #3 with 54K.