NBA Youngboy Serenades The Love Of His Life On "SuperBowl"

NBA Youngboy is back. One of the most consistent-slash-prolific rappers in the game right now, he seemingly used the Super Bowl as an opportunity to drop a new song, titled similarly.

Whatever the case, NBA Younboy used the description of the song to reveal to fans that he'll be dropping quite a lot for a minute, as he amps up for a new album. "I’m stalling into the album (get ready) I’m gone keep dropping," he wrote, while fans took excitedly to the comment section in response, praising the rapper's output as well as the new song.

"SuperBowl" gives us Youngboy's emotional side, taking things down a notch it comes to energy while the rapper croons about his "super" love, making him feel like he won, yep, the "super bowl." He doesn't stop there, he even says "I should buy a wedding ring," for the special lady in his song-- and we can speculate as to who that might be. NBA has been linked constantly to different girls, although he does say in the lyrics "they don't want to hear a nigga gettin' money with your dad." Who do you think he's referring to in the song?

It's certainly an appropriate record for Valentine's Day as well, with NBA Youngboy joining Gunna among the rappers who have dropped special records for today.

This new music arrives after the rapper spoke out against his label, Atlantic Records, on Friday, February 11, warning artists not to sign to the major. It seems like he's not letting the particulars of his label hinder his output though.

While you wait on his new album, check out his recent EP Colors here.

Quotable Lyrics

They don't want to hear me on a song when I'm sad

They don't want to see me when I'm speakin' how you bad

They don't want to hear a nigga gettin' money with your dad

They don't even want probably see me out of jail

Missin' every moment, you'll trip while you here

Step 'round like she came back from the dead

She still love a nigga while another girl here