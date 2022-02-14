Gunna Finally Drops "Banking On Me"

Gunna fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief, as they've finally been blessed with the once-leak, "Banking On Me." The song, which Gunna previewed on his IG Story a while ago, was originally expected to appear on DS4EVER in some form or another. It eventually appeared on the deluxe edition however it apparently wasn't meant to be, as the rapper's team quickly took down the song from the deluxe tracklist. Now, almost a month since the deluxe version arrived, fans have been treated to the official version of "Banking On Me" in time for Valentine's Day celebrations.

The song is appropriate for the love-themed day, with a smooth beat from Metro Boomin backing Gunna as he reflects on his new bae, and worries about "getting tired" of her. Gunna's love life does seem to be heating up as of late, the rapper has been seen with Chloe Bailey in videos that all but confirm their relationship. Could this new song be in response to their budding relationship?

Check out the new song and let us know what you think. Playlist-worthy?

Quotable Lyrics

Sun come out when I move the drapes

Know my move when I grab your waist

Know you fuckin' a man that's made

Keep it lowkey, she ain't after fame

Bet you ain't after fame