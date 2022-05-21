NBA YoungBoy is one of the youngest, and hottest, artists in the industry. At the age of 22, he's managed to surpass legends like Notorious B.I.G on the Billboard charts, garner 100 platinum and gold singles, and bring in over 10 billion YouTube views.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

However, although he has accomplished a lot in a short period of time, it seems the Baton Rouge rapper doesn't have a positive outlook on what his future holds. Khris James, the music producer who has contributed to a few of YB's projects like Still Flexin, Still Stepping and 38 Baby 2, posted a text message thread between himself and NBA Youngboy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden.

In the screenshot, the producer texted the rapper saying, "she say you ain't sh*t."

The father of seven responded, "Lol b*tch I'm headed to a cell or the grave very soon I wouldn't give a f*ck what her or who thought." He then added, "'murder me' I wish the best for all y'all h*es and n*ggas [devil smiling emoji]." It remains unclear as to why the "Valuable Pain" artist feels this way.

In recent news, he just turned down a $25 million deal to re-sign with his label, Atlantic Records. DJ Akademiks reported, "NBA YoungBoy is leaving. He will not be resigning. He didn’t like their offers." This came as no surprise, though. The rapper has been throwing shots at the record company for weeks now, claiming that they've tried to blackball him.