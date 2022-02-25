YouTube remains an underutilized tool for music artists, but there are rappers including YoungBoy Never Broke Again using the platform in truly captivating ways. While you can find many of your favorite artists on YouTube, the platform is rarely seen as a priority in their digital marketing campaigns. On the opposite end, YoungBoy often exclusively releases music on YouTube, filming low-budget music videos around his home, which usually end up trending within a few minutes.

According to many of YouTube's monthly reports, YoungBoy Never Broke Again is the most popular rapper on the platform, generating an insane amount of money per year from video plays. Considering he prioritizes YouTube with his music releases, it makes sense that he would make a good chunk of his fortune over there but according to DJ Akademiks, his yearly revenue from YouTube is more than many of us would have expected.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

According to a tweet sent from DJ Akademiks, who is close with NBA YoungBoy, his YouTube page generates 292 million views a month, which translates to approximately $1.4 million dollars in streaming revenue. That means his yearly numbers are just under $17 million from YouTube alone, clocking in at around $16.8 million.

Of course, YoungBoy likely doesn't see all of that money -- since he's signed to Atlantic Records through his own Never Broke Again imprint, the label likely gets a strong percentage. But this does mean that he's pocketing way more than many other artists from YouTube, proving that his approach worked wonders with this platform.

