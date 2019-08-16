Because of YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new look after being released from jail, some fans are theorizing that he's been cloned. While those reports have not (and likely will never) be confirmed, the superstar rapper from Baton Rouge is enjoying his freedom with his loved ones and his closest friends. The street presence has remained quiet on social media as he remains on house arrest for the next fourteen months but at least he has the opportunity to bond with his family members. The rapper was spotted in a photo with his mother and another female relative, which was reposted by DJ Akademiks, and people are pointing out how he looks exactly like the two of them.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The resemblance is uncanny between YoungBoy, his mother, and the other woman in the car. They posed for a quick selfie, which allowed the teenager to show off his newly-grown Pablo Escobaresque stache. In the comments, the teenager is getting clowned for his updated appearance but he doesn't seem to be too worried about it at all. Others are just pointing out how they all look like NBA YoungBoy clones.

YoungBoy's DNA is definitely pretty strong from the looks of it. Hopefully, he's able to bond with all of his children now that he's back home.