YoungBoy Never Broke Again will soon be getting out of prison after he violated his probation by getting involved in a shooting in Miami earlier this year. He'll be out in a few days but before his actual release, he wanted to show out to all of his hometown kids. For the last four years, the Baton Rouge native has been giving back to his community through a Back-to-School drive and since everyone is preparing to head back soon, YoungBoy couldn't wait until his release to show some love. His annual Back-to-School drive took place this weekend and it was documented through an official video.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The superstar rapper is still behind bars but that didn't stop him from copping a whole bunch of backpacks, clothing, sneakers, school supplies, and more for the kids. He gave away a bunch of goods and even used one of his phone calls to provide a personal message to his fans who stopped by. "I hope everybody has fun. Thank you for coming," said the recording artist on the phone. Either NBA YoungBoy was speechless or he's just a seriously awkward dude because there were some pretty long pauses during the call. However, this is still a beautiful gesture and it's commendable for YoungBoy to be doing this from jail.

Are you excited for him to get out so he can start dropping new music?

