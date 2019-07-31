Over Rolling Loud Festival weekend, YoungBoy Never Broke Again fell victim to a shooting outside of the Trump hotel. His girlfriend was struck by a bullet and an innocent bystander ended up losing his life. The rapper from Baton Rouge has expressed regret over the incident, noting that he wishes to have died instead of the man who was simply leaving work at the wrong time and place. Because of his past criminal history, NBA YoungBoy was sentenced to spend ninety days in jail and soon, those three months will be coming to an end.

As reported by The Advocate, NBA YoungBoy was locked up on May 17 and if the math adds up, he'll be out on August 15. The 19-year-old star-in-the-making has been dealt a bad hand thus far in his career and once he gets out, he can hopefully find a way to stay more low-key. If not, he runs the risk of heading back to the clink, or even worse.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Once he is released from jail, there will be restrictions set forth on the rapper. He will not be allowed to perform and will remain on house arrest for fourteen months. He will also need to wear an ankle monitor to ensure he stays within appropriate quarters at all times.

Do you think YoungBoy will be able to turn things around?