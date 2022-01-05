mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NBA YoungBoy Drops "Fish Scale" Single, Announces New Mixtape

Erika Marie
January 05, 2022 02:59
107 Views
11
0
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Fish Scale
NBA Youngboy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The single also arrives with a music video and in the description, YoungBoy shared that a new tape is on the way sooner than we think.


He dominates when it comes to releasing new music and NBA YoungBoy is ushering in the new year with a big announcement. The rapper has been spending his days under house arrest in Utah, but YoungBoy has been making the most of his time on lockdown. Not only has he been reconnecting with his fanbase on social media apps like Clubhouse, but YoungBoy has also been revealing different sides of himself as he explores his new affinity for wearing goth-styled makeup.

While his new look isn't a huge hit with all of his fans, it certainly speaks to NBA YoungBoy welcoming a new era of his career. On Tuesday (January 4), the rapper emerged with another stand-alone single, "Fish Scale," and it arrived with a music video. Fans are expecting big things from the rapper throughout 2022 and he's kicking the year off with a bang. According to the rapper, we'll receive a "new tape" in "less than 2 weeks."

Stream "Fish Scale" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Let's go, who the f*ck said that they want it with me?
I'm in Atlanta, a hundred and some sticks on a n*gga
They know not to run up on me
Spotted him, I sent a pic to that n*gga to show him that I'm only lettin' them breathe
Shot at him, I swung that stick at that n*gga
The bullets they stronger than Hercules

NBA Youngboy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  0
  107
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
NBA Youngboy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS NBA YoungBoy Drops "Fish Scale" Single, Announces New Mixtape
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject