NBA YoungBoy Drops "Fish Scale" Single, Announces New Mixtape

He dominates when it comes to releasing new music and NBA YoungBoy is ushering in the new year with a big announcement. The rapper has been spending his days under house arrest in Utah, but YoungBoy has been making the most of his time on lockdown. Not only has he been reconnecting with his fanbase on social media apps like Clubhouse, but YoungBoy has also been revealing different sides of himself as he explores his new affinity for wearing goth-styled makeup.

While his new look isn't a huge hit with all of his fans, it certainly speaks to NBA YoungBoy welcoming a new era of his career. On Tuesday (January 4), the rapper emerged with another stand-alone single, "Fish Scale," and it arrived with a music video. Fans are expecting big things from the rapper throughout 2022 and he's kicking the year off with a bang. According to the rapper, we'll receive a "new tape" in "less than 2 weeks."

Stream "Fish Scale" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Let's go, who the f*ck said that they want it with me?

I'm in Atlanta, a hundred and some sticks on a n*gga

They know not to run up on me

Spotted him, I sent a pic to that n*gga to show him that I'm only lettin' them breathe

Shot at him, I swung that stick at that n*gga

The bullets they stronger than Hercules