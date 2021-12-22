Now that he's free from jail, NBA YoungBoy has been expressing himself in new ways. The Louisiana rapper is reportedly spending his pre-trial time in Utah living with a mentor while under house arrest. From what fans have gathered through the rapper's social media posts and Clubhouse chats, YoungBoy has been thoroughly enjoying reconnecting with his loved ones, unsurprisingly, but his new look has come under criticism.

"I like painting my face, putting makeup on," he said weeks ago on Clubhouse. "I like to look in the mirror and see everything black. Like my eyes and sh*t."

"That's one hundred percent real! That's me being myself," YoungBoy continued. "Just, I don't know. I feel comfortable that way... It give me like, the goth feeling, like rockstars." He's been showing off these face-painted looks with the help of DJ Akademiks, and after another circulated today (December 21), YoungBoy apparently didn't appreciate being condemned for his self-expression.

"Tell them stop liking me," he reportedly wrote. "I don't give a f*ck I got what I came in for. And if you never liked me why it matter [sad face emoji]." His supporters have argued that non-Black artists are able to sport these looks without issue while Black rappers are told they should look a certain way. Whatever side you're on, NBA YoungBoy is going to continue to do as he pleases.

