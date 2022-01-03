NBA YoungBoy has been dominating despite an unusual 2021. Even though the Baton Rouge-native spent the majority of the year behind bars for his federal gun case, his album Sincerely, Kentrell charted the Billboard 200. Now, he’s getting approval from the legendary producer, Timbaland.

His latest unreleased song is an upbeat, energetic track that seems to cancel out all of last year’s drama. Akademiks shared a clip of YoungBoy driving around town, lifting weights, and entertaining fans, all while performing the song. Timbaland jumped in Akademiks' comments to weigh in on the track, releasing a slew of fire emojis in anticipation of the song’s release.



Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Since his arrest, NBA YoungBoy has been on a new creative journey. Back in December, he popped up on his sister’s Instagram while donning make-up. He admitted that wearing make-up makes him feel comfortable and gives him that “rockstar” appeal. He hopped on a Clubhouse chat to further explain the new look, saying, “I like painting my face, putting make-up on. I like to look in the mirror and see everything black. Like my eyes and shit.” He also fueled his latest look with the release of his “Emo Rockstar” music video.

Since his release from jail back in October, he’s been on house arrest in the state of Utah. During his time, he has taken more time to express himself and show fans a different side. As he continues on his latest journey of expression, we may get to hear a different sound from him as well.



