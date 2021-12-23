As Fat Joe taught the entire Hip-Hop community earlier this year, yesterday's price is not today's price, and if you don't believe Joe Crack's wisdom, look no further than the Never Broke Again crew.

In a new Instagram story post from artist manager Alex Junnier, he revealed how much it would cost artists to secure a guest feature from one of Never Broke Again's most popular rappers, including BWay Yungy, NoCap, and NBA YoungBoy. While BWay and NoCap's feature rates come with four- and five-figure price tags, it turns out that NBA YoungBoy is charging hundreds of thousands of dollars for a feature.





As seen above, BWay Yungy's feature rate starts at a modest $3,500, and artists will have to pay at least $25,000 for a feature from NoCap. While some fans may find both of those rates to be somewhat overpriced, the big shocker from Junnier's post is NBA YoungBoy's current feature price, which DJ Akademiks reports is "a discounted Christmas price."

According to Junnier, the starting price for an NBA YoungBoy feature is currently set at $300,000. For context, this reveal comes several months after artists like Coi Leray and DaBaby shared that their feature prices are $50,000 and $300,000, respectively.

Do you think that NBA YoungBoy's feature rate is justifiable given his commercial success? Or is his cultural influence what makes the six-figure payment worth it? Let us know what you think in the comments.