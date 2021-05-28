NBA YoungBoy & Rod Wave Link On "Everything Different" From Kawhi Leonard's "Culture Jam"

The relationship between basketball and Hip Hop stretches back to the inception of the genre, and Kawhi Leonard wants to continue to nurture that fusion. The Los Angeles Clippers star recently revealed plans for his Culture Jam music project and we finally get to hear the first peek into what Leonard has in store. After teasing the "Everything Different" single with NBA YoungBoy and Rod Wave, the basketball star has delivered.

“The 'Culture Jam' project, it’s just merging Hip Hop and basketball together, you know what I mean,” Leonard told Mikey Williams at the top of the month. “Pretty much, coming from our background, it goes hand-in-hand. So, May 7th we got NBA YoungBoy and Rod Wave dropping a single. It’s fire. I appreciate you for being involved in it as well.”

Additionally, Leonard also shared that portions of Culture Jam's proceeds will be donated to a good cause. “It’s just something that could uplift our community," he said during a press conference. "And, you know, a portion of each stream is gonna go to the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation. It’s just something good for the community, you know what I mean?”

Stream "Everything Different" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Just rolled the dice, think it out twice before crossin’ on me

My arms was open for you, homie, whatever you need

And my eyes was open for you, woadie, I clearly can see

They'll take your kindness for a weakness

Keep you kindness, Ion't need it

I was blind but now I see it