He's not one to spend much time on social media, but Kawhi Leonard surprised fans by going on Instagram Live today (May 3). The Los Angeles Clippers star is a celebrity who tends to shirk away from the spotlight, but he resurfaced to share that he's working on a project called Culture Jam. The NBA icon chatted with Lake Norman Christian School basketball star Mikey Williams and revealed that he was curating a project that includes a few chart-topping artists.

It seems that Leonard has secured features from Rod Wave and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and he spoke about why he decided to take a step into a new avenue with the music project.



Jonathan Daniel / Staff / Getty Images

“The 'Culture Jam' project, it’s just merging Hip Hop and basketball together, you know what I mean,” said Leonard. “Pretty much, coming from our background, it goes hand-in-hand. So, May 7th we got NBA YoungBoy and Rod Wave dropping a single. It’s fire. I appreciate you for being involved in it as well.”

Williams will reportedly be starring in the music video for YoungBoy and Rod Wave's track, "Everything Different." Check out Culture Jam's Instagram post about the forthcoming release and listen to Kawhi share a bit about the project below.