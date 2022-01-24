One of the mothers of rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again's kids, Arcola, is calling out the 22-year-old for allegedly kicking their one-year-old son Kaell out of his Airbnb during a visit in Utah. According to the messages, YoungBoy was upset at something that Arcola had posted on social media after begging to see his son, ordering the mother of his son to fly out and bring Kaell back to San Francisco.

The long-winded messages started off over the weekend with Arcola sharing her alleged text messages with YoungBoy, calling him a "weak ass b*tch" and agreeing to come to pick up Kaell in Salt Lake City after dropping him off. She proceeded to share multiple messages where YoungBoy seemingly begs to see his son, whining in his messages.

The entire back-and-forth started with Arcola posting a joke picture, saying, "Kentrell wya? This 9-5 ain't enough." The post was made after Arcola answered a fan's question about why she still works a job despite having a baby with one of the world's most popular rappers.



Erika Goldring/Getty Images

"Whole time he's always been bitter, fake ass father of the year," said Arcola about YoungBoy. "You pressed me to bring him out there just to kick him out because your mad at me? Only reason I let Kaell go the first time was because I didn't want to seem bitter ya know. And also he needed to know his dad but I tried and that's out the window. Kaell has 2 uncles and his bonus uncle Baby Zay and his godfather. They love him a lot and I do too!"

Despite not having his own social media accounts, YoungBoy responded on the official Never Broke Again Instagram page, saying, "Ion know what type of internet games you playing but I don't owe you sh*t I ain't even want no baby with you I Told you not but I accepted responsibility y'all h*es play baby games then try to come for some sh*t I earned and risked my life for cause yall ain't women enough or capable to get on y'all sh*t that ain't my fault I can take care my kids and get them what I want that ain't my fault you can't I keep it too real for y'all to be so f*cking fake come get him in the morning in you ain't gotta text me back f*ck what you talking bout tell the world about it idgaf I be in my own world anyway text Jason when you get here."

Arcola went on to call YoungBoy a "manipulator" in her response, saying the rapper has "mental issues" and should get help.

Check out the entire drama below and let us know what you think.











