At the beginning of 2020, it was believed that Virgil Abloh would be designing a Louis Vuitton collaboration with the NBA. It was here that we got to see a duffle bag or two, while also getting insight on a fancy travel case for the Larry O'Brien trophy. Since that time, the Coronavirus pandemic began sweeping the world, which put an end to any news coming out about this interesting new collab. Now, however, it seems as though a development has finally come through, in the form of an NBA x Louis Vuitton Creeper Boot.

This news comes from the Instagram account @retroshoparis who recently posted some photos of the boot. In true Fall fashion, this sneaker features a "wheat" upper that one would come to expect from a Timberland, which is clearly the silhouette, this particular boot is inspired by. As you can see, NBA branding appears on the tongue, as well as the insole. We even get an NBA hangtag for good measure.

At this point, it is unknown whether or not these will be released anytime soon. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Head to the comments below and let us know what you think of this particular collab and whether or not you would pick up a pair.