Yesterday (Jan. 22), the National Basketball Association (NBA) and world-renowned French fashion house, Louis Vuitton, announced a multiyear global partnership, making the luxury retail company the official traveling case creators for the league's historic Larry O'Brien Trophy. Louis Vuitton's new-found alliance with the NBA marks its first and only partnership with a professional North American sports league.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The traveling case set to house the 2019-20 Larry O'Brien Trophy was handcrafted in Louis Vuitton's Asnières workshop outside of Paris. The standing trunk is dressed in premium, chocolate leather and coated in the fashion house's coveted emblematic "LV" monogram canvas. Two horizontal white stripes trimmed in blue and red accents meet at the seam of the trunk as polished brass fixtures and a royal blue velvet interior lining close out the trophy trunk.

In a statement about their latest endeavor with the National Basketball Association, Louis Vuitton's Chairman/CEO, Michael Burke, had this to say:

"Louis Vuitton and the NBA are both icons and leaders in their respective fields, and the joining of the two promises exciting and surprising moments, forging historic memories together." Burke continued, "Louis Vuitton has long been associated with the world’s most coveted trophies, and with this iconic partnership the legacy continues – victory does indeed travel in Louis Vuitton!"

With Adam Silver and the NBA consistently expanding their international operations, an NBA x Louis Vuitton collaboration is a perfectly-executed sacrament that both parties will benefit from.