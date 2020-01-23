Virgil Abloh has become one of the most celebrated fashion designers in the world over the past few years. Starting off with Pyrex and Off-White, Virgil was able to get a job with Louis Vuitton and he has been making even more waves, ever since. Celebrities and athletes have been quick to cop some of Virgil's designs and big institutions have taken notice. One of those institutions is none other than the NBA. Recently, it was revealed that Louis Vuitton and the NBA would be collaborating although the specifics weren't known.

According to Hypebeast, it appears as though Abloh will design a Louis Vuitton x NBA apparel and accessories collection. For now, the only item being reported is a traveling suitcase for the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

There are no photos of any of the pieces, so far. In the near future, there will be an exclusive event in Paris where all of the pieces will be shown off. Later this week, the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets will be in Paris to play the first-ever NBA game in France. The NBA is a global brand and so is Louis Vuitton. With this in mind, it would only make sense that they collab.

