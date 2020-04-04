Ever since March 11th, the NBA has been completely shut down due to the Coronavirus. It all started when Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the virus. Even if Gobert had never become infected, the league would have had to suspend the season anyway due to all of the CDC guidelines that have been going around. In light of all of this, the NBA has been looking at ways to keep the season going in the summer. For instance, a plan has been proposed to play all of the remaining games in Las Vegas.

Now, it appears as though things have taken a turn for the worse. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the league and NBPA were in discussions this week that had a lot to do with the financial ramifications of canceling the season completely. Thanks to China's decision to shut down the CBA, there is a belief that the NBA has no real chance at making a go of things in a few months from now.

This is horrible news for basketball fans, particularly those in Milwaukee and Los Angeles. While the league could still resume, there is quite a bit of "pessimism" which is keeping hopes fairly low, at least for now.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring you the latest.