NBA players are currently stuck at home with nothing to do thanks to the Coronavirus. The virus has infected over a million people around the world and those numbers shoot up every single day. It's a virus that we are all at the mercy of right now and for now, we are in very uncertain times that could cost us all, dearly. Now, the NBA is starting to feel the financial effects of the virus and with a payday coming on April 15th, the NBA is trying to get players to take a massive pay cut.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA wants players to take a 50 percent cut to their salaries starting at the midway point of this month. Unsurprisingly, the National Basketball Players Association is not going for that at all. They countered the proposal with a 25 percent cut starting in mid-May.

The NBA has no clue as to when it will be able to restart the season and at this point, they might have to cancel it. If the virus continues to ravage the United States, we could see no closure until an actual vaccine is made present. However, the NBA has made proposals in regards to the last stretch of the season, including a postseason played in one neutral location, preferably Las Vegas.

