Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell's relationship will never be the same. During the initial stages of the Coronavirus pandemic, Gobert was quite reckless about his behavior as he thought the whole thing wasn't that big of a deal. Of course, things changed for the worse when he was diagnosed with the virus. From there, Mitchell was infected as well which led to speculation that there could be some problems in the locker room. Since their diagnosis, both players have been relaxing at home where they have been told to self-isolate.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, both players got some great news as they have now been cleared of the virus. This means it is no longer in their system and they aren't contagious. There is also a solid chance that they will be immune from future infections although this is a theory that has yet to be 100 percent proven.

The NBA is on a complete lockdown due to the virus and in many ways, Gobert was patient zero in all of this. As soon as he was infected, the league had to shut down immediately. However, even if Gobert was never infected, the league probably would have had to shut down anyway.

Hopefully, more players with the virus will continue to get better and in a few months, we can restart the NBA season.